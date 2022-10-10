Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. 202,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,684,812. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.