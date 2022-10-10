Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 960,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.