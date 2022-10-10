Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 11,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

