Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387,108 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 138,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $29.54. 77,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

