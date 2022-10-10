Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.46. 1,708,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,702,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

