Jacy (JACY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,064.00

Jacy (JACY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Jacy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jacy has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $11,064.00 worth of Jacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jacy has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jacy Profile

Jacy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Jacy’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jacy is https://reddit.com/r/jacytoken/. Jacy’s official Twitter account is @jacytoken. The official website for Jacy is jacytoken.io.

Jacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jacy (JACY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jacy has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jacy is 0 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,927.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jacytoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jacy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jacy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

