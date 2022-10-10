Jarvis+ One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,690.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $152,051.27 and approximately $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is https://reddit.com/r/jarvisplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @jarvisplusai.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

