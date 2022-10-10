Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FME stock traded down €0.51 ($0.52) on Monday, reaching €27.41 ($27.97). 667,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.69 and a 200-day moving average of €46.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

