Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,070 Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG.L)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

National Grid Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,173.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

