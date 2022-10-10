Jefferies Financial Group Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 589.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 395,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 371,744 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

