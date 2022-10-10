Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.76

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

