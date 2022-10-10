JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 274.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in JOYY by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

