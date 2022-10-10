JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Katitas Price Performance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katitas (KTITF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Katitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.