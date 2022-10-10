JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Katitas (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

