JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.