JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,917.86.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

