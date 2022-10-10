JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£125” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £155.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £105.08. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a twelve month high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

