JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£125” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
LON AZN opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £155.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £105.08. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a twelve month high of £115.40 ($139.44).
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
