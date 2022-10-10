Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 29.4 %

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.