Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Kaizen Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaizen Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaizen Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $233,089.00 worth of Kaizen Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaizen Finance Profile

Kaizen Finance was first traded on April 21st, 2022. Kaizen Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Kaizen Finance is kaizenfinance.medium.com. The official website for Kaizen Finance is kaizen.finance. Kaizen Finance’s official Twitter account is @kaizen_finance.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Finance (KZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kaizen Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Finance is 0.04046964 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $232,549.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kaizen.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaizen Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

