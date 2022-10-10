Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.98. 29,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

