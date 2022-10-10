Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 37 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

