Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

ITW traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.67. 12,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

