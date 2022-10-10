Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

MCD traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $235.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,971. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. The company has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.