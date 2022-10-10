Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 243,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.88. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,268. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.