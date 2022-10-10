Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,911 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

