Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

