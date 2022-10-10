Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.61. 592,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,692,123. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

