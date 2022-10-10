KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token Price Down 37.7% This Week (KAPEX)

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token (KAPEX) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $66,508.00 worth of KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token Profile

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token launched on February 27th, 2022. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token’s official Twitter account is @kapex_token. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token’s official website is kapex.me.

Buying and Selling KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token (KAPEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token is 0.00000003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kapex.me.”

