Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $8.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Repay stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 17,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,389. Repay has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 577.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

