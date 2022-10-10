Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

FIS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

