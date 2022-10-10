KeyCorp Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

