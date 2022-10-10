KLEVA Protocol Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (KLEVA)

KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. KLEVA Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $54,264.00 worth of KLEVA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLEVA Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLEVA Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KLEVA Protocol

KLEVA Protocol’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. KLEVA Protocol’s total supply is 20,957,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,662,462 tokens. The official message board for KLEVA Protocol is medium.com/@kleva_protocol_official. KLEVA Protocol’s official website is kleva.io. KLEVA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kleva_protocol.

Buying and Selling KLEVA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLEVA Protocol has a current supply of 20,957,854 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KLEVA Protocol is 0.11251214 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,766.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kleva.io/.”

