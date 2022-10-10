Kommunitas (KOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,905.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ launch date was May 31st, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,307,344,662 tokens. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kommunitas is medium.com/@kommunitas. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kommunitas’ official website is www.kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas (KOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kommunitas has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,298,529,523 in circulation. The last known price of Kommunitas is 0.00121903 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $490,301.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kommunitas.net.”

