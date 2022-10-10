Kromatika Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (KROM)

Kromatika (KROM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Kromatika token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kromatika has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kromatika has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $33,012.00 worth of Kromatika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kromatika Token Profile

Kromatika’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Kromatika’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,280,675 tokens. The official message board for Kromatika is kromatika-finance.medium.com. Kromatika’s official Twitter account is @kromatikafi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kromatika is https://reddit.com/r/kromatikafinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kromatika’s official website is kromatika.finance.

Buying and Selling Kromatika

According to CryptoCompare, “Kromatika (KROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kromatika has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 80,280,675 in circulation. The last known price of Kromatika is 0.02455303 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $27,425.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kromatika.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kromatika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kromatika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kromatika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

