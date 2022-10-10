Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

