KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. KT comprises about 1.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 106,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

