Kunci Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.19 Million (KUNCI)

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Kunci Coin has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kunci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kunci Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kunci Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kunci Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kunci Coin Profile

Kunci Coin was first traded on February 16th, 2022. Kunci Coin’s total supply is 39,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,584,338 coins. Kunci Coin’s official Twitter account is @kuncicoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kunci Coin’s official website is kuncicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Kunci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Kunci Coin has a current supply of 39,999,999,998.28341 with 1,232,584,338.426697 in circulation. The last known price of Kunci Coin is 0.03356837 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,519,807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kuncicoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kunci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kunci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kunci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kunci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kunci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.