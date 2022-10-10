Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

LNDC stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landec by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

