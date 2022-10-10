Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $416,140.49 and $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,823,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,635 tokens. The official message board for Landshare is landshare.medium.com. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @landshareio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Landshare has a current supply of 3,823,037.75950067 with 3,073,134.29453961 in circulation. The last known price of Landshare is 0.69896725 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $60,990.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://landshare.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.