Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $77.08

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.08, but opened at $74.78. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 1,964 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $24,125,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $7,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $7,988,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.