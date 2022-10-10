Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.63.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%. This is an increase from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.