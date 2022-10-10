Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

