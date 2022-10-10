LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.27. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,779 shares.

LFST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,425,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,103 shares of company stock worth $2,121,872 over the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

