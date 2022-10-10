Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 15816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
