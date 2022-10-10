Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 15816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.