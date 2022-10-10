Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.30. 69,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,997. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

