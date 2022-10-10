Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 99,295 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 379.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 55,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,534. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

