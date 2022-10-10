Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.0 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $725.18. 18,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $712.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

