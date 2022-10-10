Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,112 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.15. The company has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

