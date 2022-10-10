Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.63. 112,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

