Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.98. 192,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.