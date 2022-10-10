Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.60

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 19916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.